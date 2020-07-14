Don't Miss

Creative mavens combine to raise funds for Canada ADCC

Posted by: Staff in Agencies, Creative, Finance, News, PR 5 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

There are still some creative mavens around in adland (maybe a few less by the end of the crisis – holding companies are getting rid of pricey people) and some teamed up to assist the Advertising and Design Club of Canada (ADCC) in a fund-raising 24-hour wide-ranging webathon hosted by Toronto agency Zulu Alpha Kilo.

So there’s David Droga, Alex Bogusky (Alex seems to wearing his headphones as specs these days) and expat Canadians Colleen DeCourcy from Wieden+Kennedy and David Kolbusz from Droga5 in London. Edelman’s Judy john was charged with keeping them in order.

$70,0000 or so was raised, loose change for some of the participants but the thought counts too.

You May Also Like

About Staff

Avatar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.