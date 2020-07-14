Creative mavens combine to raise funds for Canada ADCC

0 Shares Share

There are still some creative mavens around in adland (maybe a few less by the end of the crisis – holding companies are getting rid of pricey people) and some teamed up to assist the Advertising and Design Club of Canada (ADCC) in a fund-raising 24-hour wide-ranging webathon hosted by Toronto agency Zulu Alpha Kilo.

So there’s David Droga, Alex Bogusky (Alex seems to wearing his headphones as specs these days) and expat Canadians Colleen DeCourcy from Wieden+Kennedy and David Kolbusz from Droga5 in London. Edelman’s Judy john was charged with keeping them in order.

$70,0000 or so was raised, loose change for some of the participants but the thought counts too.