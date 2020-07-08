Cow & Gate’s Baby Club rides to rescue of stranded parents

0 Shares Share

Cow & Gate’s C&G Baby Club has been delving into parental attitudes to discover that 58% of UK parents feel “judged” every week, 42% feel pressured by social media (why do we bother with it?) and 65% isolated, although lockdown obviously doesn’t help.

But these grim tidings have produced quite a perky campaign from BETC London. Featuring ‘Real Judgement Stories’ from parents including TV presenter Stacey Solomon.

C&G Baby Club – Love Don't Judge from Andrew Fraser on Vimeo.

C&G Baby Club head of brand Tom Hickton says: “Over half of parents we spoke to still think it is normal to be criticised for their parenting style. In fact, there’s only one way to bring up your baby – your way. Even when things feel uncertain, we want parents to know they should always trust their instincts.”

It’s obvious that a lot of care has gone into the campaign, other parties include MullenLoweOpen (customer engagement) and One Green Bean (PR), with media planning and buying by Merkle and Wavemaker.

Good to see BETC London on the radar again.

MAA creative scale: 8.