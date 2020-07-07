Coronavirus creativity: MullenLowe conjures lockdown return to form for Axe

0 Shares Share

All sorts of activities may resume after lockdown (we hope) and it’s good to see Unilever’s Axe reverting to type in anticipation – besotted blokes.

Axe has flip-flopped hither and thither since dispensing with the services of BBH. Recently we heard of a tie-up with Marmite of all things. But MullenLowe, thankfully notable for its common sense, is in the chair for ‘Smell Ready’ – so we get a lockdown ad that’s actually quite good fun.

Media is being handled by Mindshare and launches in the US this week across television, digital and social.

Axe brand director Caroline Gregory says: “We know that our guys found the world of attraction pretty awkward even before all this happened. Now they may feel even more hesitant or overwhelmed as they face this new journey. Axe is here for them, to make that transition easier with a range of fragrances that help them smell ready and get back out there with a new sense of confidence.”

MullenLowe CCO Jose Miguel Sokoloff says: “Axe is an iconic brand that has a long history of great communications. The post-Covid ‘new-normal’ and how we are learning to adjust to it presented an incredible opportunity for the brand, and timing was of the essence. I am incredibly proud of how this very tight client-agency team seized the moment, created, approved and produced this global campaign in the most bizarre of circumstances. Axe is back.”

Indeed it is, what a relief.

MAA creative scale: 9.