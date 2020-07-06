Don't Miss

Coronavirus creativity: Durex, Rankin celebrates NHS

Posted by: Stephen Foster

Durex calls itself a “sexual wellbeing” brand these days and it’s been trying hard to persuade us that Coronavirus is a n opportunity to reset our (sex) lives, fairly persuasively to date in a campaign from Havas.

Not sure about this one.

Have they crossed the line into preachy?

MAA creative scale: 4.

Meanwhile photography ace Rankin has been taking some pro bono snaps to laud NHS workers (not its management you’ll note.)

Lacks the drama of some of the “war zone” ones maybe but makes the point that these are normal people (sometimes) doing an extra-normal job.

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

