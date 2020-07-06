Coke tries to muscle in on the lockdown menu

0 Shares Share

How many more ‘happy lockdown’ ads (many majoring on food) will we see? Depends where you are; in the US, which seems to have ever more Covid outbreaks, we might be seeing them for a while yet.

Interesting that Coca-Cola, which you don’t usually associate with wholesome home cooking, is entering the lists with this effort from Anomaly.

Accomplished enough and the food looks suitably yummy. Still a bit of a stretch for Coke I’d have thought, although that might be a Brit’s view.

MAA creative scale: 5.