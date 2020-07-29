Don't Miss

Can Apple deliver its 2030 climate promise to baby Idan?

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 15 mins ago

Whispered in the tone of voice that a father might employ when speaking to his newborn son, this promise from Apple to be carbon neutral by 2020 could not sound more sincere.

It’s a beautiful film, and let’s hope Apple means it. The way things are going, even promising to be around in 10 years is optimistic for a company, but Apple CEO Tim Cook sounds confident. He says: “Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.”

MAA creative scale: 7

Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

