Can Apple deliver its 2030 climate promise to baby Idan?

Whispered in the tone of voice that a father might employ when speaking to his newborn son, this promise from Apple to be carbon neutral by 2020 could not sound more sincere.

It’s a beautiful film, and let’s hope Apple means it. The way things are going, even promising to be around in 10 years is optimistic for a company, but Apple CEO Tim Cook sounds confident. He says: “Climate action can be the foundation for a new era of innovative potential, job creation, and durable economic growth. With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.”

MAA creative scale: 7