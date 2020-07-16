Burger King, Michel Gondry, and a yodelling teen work to make cow farts less lethal

0 Shares Share

It looked like Burger King’s Twitter account had been hacked when a tweet went out saying “breathe the farts of change,” but it turned out to be announcing an epic new commercial from star director Michel Gondry.

Mason Ramsey, a yodelling teen from YouTube, sings the tale of Burger King’s environmental epiphany, crooning lines like: “When cows fart and burp and splatter, well it ain’t no laughing matter.”

The clean, fresh look of the ad is hard to swallow from Burger King, but the film finishes honestly, saying, “Since we are part of the problem, we are working to be part of the solution.”

Burger King is trying to be more eco-friendly, and is feeding its cows an increased diet of lemongrass, which cuts methane bovine emissions by a third. Burgers made from these cows are currently only available at restaurants in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Portland, but Burger King is sharing its science and spreading the word.

Fernando Machado, global CMO for Burger King’s parent company, Restaurant Brands International, said: “If the whole industry, from farmers, meat suppliers, and other brands join us, we can increase scale and collectively help reduce methane emissions that affect climate change.”

An independent agency in New York, called We Believers, created the ad. Cow farts have got to be better than mouldy burgers.

MAA creative scale: 8