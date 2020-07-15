Bullish Daily Mail picks St Luke’s for £5m ad account

0 Shares Share

Recent events have been manna from heaven for the Daily Mail (aside from the evaporation of ad revenue): a vigorous response to the Covid crisis which gave birth to its Mail Force PPE charity, Harry and Meghan (she’s suing the Mail on Sunday, even better) and Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged antics.

It must see some light at the end of the commercial tunnel as it’s appointed indie London agency St Luke’s to handle its advertising following a competitive pitch, with a £5m budget. St Luke’s has even produced an ad already.

Mail Newspapers CMO Roland Agambar says: “We are delighted to now be working with Neil (Henderson) and his team at St Luke’s. Running a virtual pitch process was certainly a new experience for us all but St Luke’s demonstrated an understanding of our products, our readers and the challenges facing our industry and how to address these that really excited us”.

St Luke’s CEO Henderson says: “We are thrilled to be asked to apply our specialist branding capability to one of the most potent brands in the UK. These are extraordinary times and it is the right time for the Mail to communicate its future positioning clearly and decisively.”