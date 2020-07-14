Apple captures the chaos and tedium of working from home

0 Shares Share

This film is a comprehensive overview of every work-from-home scenario going. It could only have been made after months of social distancing — pretty much everyone in it seems to be slowly unravelling.

A mismatched team of colleagues, who we last saw designing a circular pizza box in a previous Apple ad, has been briefed to work on “Project Pandora’s Box,” wrestling with tight deadlines and a shrinking budget.

Apple’s products and features are incorporated with a light, humorous touch, but at six minutes, the ad is too long. It’s like a lockdown groundhog day.

MAA creative scale: 6