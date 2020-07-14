Don't Miss

Apple captures the chaos and tedium of working from home

Posted by: Emma Hall

This film is a comprehensive overview of every work-from-home scenario going. It could only have been made after months of social distancing — pretty much everyone in it seems to be slowly unravelling.

A mismatched team of colleagues, who we last saw designing a circular pizza box in a previous Apple ad, has been briefed to work on “Project Pandora’s Box,” wrestling with tight deadlines and a shrinking budget.

Apple’s products and features are incorporated with a light, humorous touch, but at six minutes, the ad is too long. It’s like a lockdown groundhog day.

MAA creative scale: 6

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

