Ancient & Modern wins property giant Knight Frank

0 Shares Share

Knight Frank, which claims to be the world’s largest independent property firm, has appointed Ancient & Modern as its agency of record. A&M has been charged with a long-running campaign with the theme ‘Your partners in property.’

Knight Frank head of UK Residential Tim Hyatt says: “Over the past few years, we have invested heavily in our people to build the best possible real estate advisory business. This has already paid dividends. Our partnership model has always been a real advantage in terms of what we can do both for our people and our clients. The housing market has reopened and transactions are taking place.

“Now we need to invest to capitalise on the success we have already achieved, and the new advertising campaign created by Ancient & Modern is certainly helping us in this respect.”

A&M co-founder Adrian Holmes says: “Knight Frank is exactly the kind of client we look for. It’s a very distinguished brand, with global reach and ambition.

“Knight Frank’s people have shown a real hunger for elegantly engaging advertising, and they clearly appreciate the craft skills that Ancient & Modern have set out to champion. While Knight Frank are ‘ Your partners in property’, we’re proud to be their partners in advertising.”

A&M’s Knight Frank debut is running in UK quality newspapers.