AMV gives birth to another winning epic for Bodyform

Bodyform/Libresse’s ‘Viva La Vulva’ from AMV BBDO is one of the few recent campaigns that’s likely to be talked about in years’ time and the duo are going for broke again with this new epic – ‘Womb Stories’ – featuring the pleasure and pain of giving birth. There’s even what looks a like a miscarriage but turns out not to be (I think.)

Directed by Nisha Ganatra with clever stuff from Framestore.

Of course if you’re gifted three minutes you should be able to produce a decent ad (although not everyone does) but this is one of the ad highlights of the year (and we could certainly do with some.) AMV at its best, with a brave client.

MAA creative scale: 9.