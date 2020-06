Vespa strikes brighter Covid-19 note with winning poster campaign from BBH

Italy has suffered more than most from Covid-19 (a European field where Britain, alas, leads) but one of its quintessential brands is doing its best to cheer us up.

Vespa is running an engaging new ’50s-style global poster campaign through BBH London – ‘Vespizzatevi’ (‘Let’s Vespa’) – as we tiptoe out of lockdown.

The illustrators are Paul Thurlby, Quentin Monge, Agustino Iacurci and Sebastien Curi.

MAA creative scale: 8.