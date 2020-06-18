Don't Miss

Trans inclusion is crucial ‘For Successful Living,’ says Diesel

With so much polarisation and animosity around trans issues at the moment, it’s a brave marketer that makes a stand in this area. But Diesel and Publicis Italy have done a fine job of telling the story of Francesca, whose transition culminates in a unique dénouement.

The ad puts an new and nuanced spin on Diesel’s long-running strapline, “For Successful Living.” It stars trans woman Harlow Monroe, a model and activist, and was created in consultation with Diversity, an Italian association that promotes social inclusion.

Diesel founder Renzo Rosso said: “I am very proud of ‘Francesca,’ and of the Diesel values that inspired this story. When we created ‘For Successful Living’ many years ago, our thought was the same then as it is today. Individuality, pride, and the power to live as one wants is the ultimate success in life.”

MAA creative scale: 8

