The&Partnership bangs the drum for American business

“The chief business of America is business” opined President Calvin Coolidge (not usually known for his eloquence) in the pre-Wall Street Crash 1920s.

It is for the New York Stock Exchange anyway and (British) The&Partnership’s New York office sticks to the script in this tub-thumping new Covid-19 effort for the NYSE. There’s the famous crash and consequent depression and then 9/11, a direct assault on financial America. Followed by you know what..

NYSE – Together We're Strong from The&Partnership North America on Vimeo.

Nicely done by T&P. T&P’s New York outpost picks up some interesting establishment-style clients.

MAA creative scale: 7.