Talon: Ada analysis shows a return to UK Out of Home

Latest data from Ada shows the UK population are returning to Out of Home with roadside traffic now at pre-lockdown levels in some regions.

Talon Outdoor has reported the latest findings from its proprietary Out of Home data management platform Ada, which show that roadside journeys throughout the UK are now just 16% below the standard benchmark for the week ending 31st May.

Movement and journeys reported by Ada show that Roadside traffic has been steadily rising since the middle of April and throughout May. Regional differences are relatively pronounced, with traffic levels in the South West already having returned to pre-pandemic levels. Border, the North East, and South and South East regions, are following closely with roadside exposure now just 4-6% below normal levels for the period.



In London, overall traffic is rising at a slower rate but residential areas which are seeing some of the largest traffic volumes in the UK include Camden, Whitechapel and Streatham.

Despite roadside traffic increasing, transport figures for Rail remain relatively low. Overall UK Rail travel is down by 69%, and the London Underground is operating at -75% below standard usage.

Home location modelling by Ada also shows people are now spending 20% more time out of home compared to the first week of lockdown. Journey behaviours look very different, with commuting patterns now contributing significantly less to the overall traffic count. As lockdown has begun to ease, people are more likely to be travelling to see friends and family instead of making their habitual commutes.

Visits to Points of Interest also remain relatively flat, as the majority of shops and entertainment venues remain closed. Supermarkets continue to outperform other POI’s, but the next couple of weeks will be critical as schools, shops and businesses gradually re-open across the UK.

Sophie Pemberton, Group Strategy Director at Talon says: “We’ve read the headlines and seen the crowded parks and beaches, but what Ada shows us as we emerge from lockdown, is that roadside environments are being repopulated first, with some regions now close to normal traffic. Great news for advertisers looking to use OOH to deliver scale.

“Ada produces powerful audience insight and measurement which, alongside expert OOH knowledge, can deliver more effective campaigns on a national, regional and hyperlocal level. Ada-optimised OOH campaigns consistently produce better brand and business outcomes over and above standard OOH campaigns.”

About Ada: The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has already brought about massive, rapid changes to the way people in the UK live their lives. On Monday, 23rd March, the UK Government announced even more stringent and enforceable measures, closing all non-essential shops, restricting social activities and meetings, and requiring people to stay in their homes, except for trips for food or medicine.

Talon’s Ada platform provides valuable insights that help our clients and partners to better understand audience movements and behaviours during this time. By accessing clean, accurate, and comprehensive data and combining it with intelligent data science models, Ada reveals the real impact that COVID-19, and the measures taken to limit its spread, are having on the way people interact with places of interest and Out of Home environments across the UK. By reporting on a weekly basis, our goal is to deliver consistent and essential information which will help businesses to make more informed decisions during this period of uncertainty.

