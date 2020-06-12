Premier League (finally) gets a new soundtrack

0 Shares Share

The UK’s Premier League has a new soundtrack – or anthem as we sometimes say these days – courtesy of MassiveMusic. Perhaps they can play it instead of crowd noise when the League reopens behind locked doors.

All part of a revamp with design companies Dixon Baxi and Design Studio. Here’s MassiveMusic’s take on it all (which, mystifyingly, seems to have started four years ago – this was in the pre-agile era of course.)

Seems OK.

Here’s the BBC’s (rather blurry sadly) effort for Italia 90.

Now that’s what I call….