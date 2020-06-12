P&G wades into ‘Black Lives Matter’ with Cartwright debut

0 Shares Share

Keith Cartwright’s new US agency Cartwright & Grey (a co-venture with WPP) is clearly P&G’s choice for its more contentious offerings on political and social matters and here’s its new ‘Black Lives Matter’ effort.

It poses a series of questions, some obvious enough (‘choose action not observation’), some a touch opaque (‘choose progress over perfection.’)

May re-ignite the debate over which territory brands should occupy in the wider scheme of things but P&G’s position has been pretty clear for a while (in there fighting.)

Powerful from Cartwright although more sub-editing might have helped.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.