Here’s the Government’s film explaining ‘test and trace,’ its great hope for easing the UK out of lockdown.

It’s simple and clear (MullenLowe?) so job done?

But do they really expect people to self-isolate for 14 days – on the say-so of a just-trained NHS ‘contact tracer’ – if they might have been near someone who might have the virus?

Some might see this as an uncivil liberty.