New agency Trouble Maker launches with global Peroni

0 Shares Share

There’s another new agency on the blocks – Trouble Maker formed by Jonathan Fraser, Adam Clarkson, Jonny Grum, and CEO Simon Hankin – and it’s starting with a global client, Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Peroni moves from WPP’s Wunderman Thompson.

l/r Hankin, Fraser, Grum, Clarkson.

The four founders have worked for brands including Red Bull, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz and Absolut. Trouble Maker is targeting alcohol, fashion, entertainment, automotive, FMCG/CPG and travel.

Chief business officer Adam Clarkson says: “We love the trade but not the tradition. Our business is predicated on the belief that creative and media should do more than simply work together in relay, they should influence each other and be ever-present equals in priority, from the first thought to the billionth view.”

Asahi International MD Richard Ingram says: “Peroni Nastro Azzurro has a clear and globally relevant positioning, helping consumers to live their lives with true Italian style. We were delighted to appoint Trouble Maker as our global creative agency and look forward to their expertise in making digital and social work at its hardest for our brand, through their creation of meaningful connections around the world”.

CSO Jonathan Fraser says: “At Trouble Maker, unorthodox is the name of the game, because we believe the traditional agency set-up has lost both pace and relevance. Our team is brimming with agility, ambition and understanding of the need for value. Trouble Maker’s core values are: do it first, inspire change and make trouble.”