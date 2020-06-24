MSQ Partners agrees £6.2m deal to buy Be Heard

0 Shares Share

Ambitious marcoms group MSQ Partners has agreed a deal to buy smaller rival Be Heard Partnership for £6.2m. Be Heard was founded by Peter Scott, of WCRS and Engine Group fame. Scott left in 2018. MSQ is backed by private equity firm LDC.

If the deal goes through MSQ will acquire Be Heard agencies MMT Digital, Freemavens (digital) and Agenda21 (media.) Be Heard has agreed to sell its creative agency The Corner back to management. The combined group will have over 700 staff spread across a growing international network. Be Heard COO Ben Rudman will join MSQ’s board which is chaired by former MEC boss Charles Courtier.

MSQ CEO Peter Reid (above) says: “Ben and I have known each other for a number of years and I have followed Be Heard’s progress with interest since its foundation.

“There are a number of benefits to both MSQ and Be Heard that would come out of this proposed deal, particularly in relation to access to a wider portfolio of clients and technical knowledge. This will enable us to accelerate our ability to win more, and larger, clients, grow our base in London and roll-out Be Heard’s capabilities across our global offices.”

Rudman, a co-founder of MMT Digital, says: “The deal with MSQ presents an opportunity for us to grow and invest in our agencies, while exploring ways of bringing even greater value to our existing clients and access to potential clients both in the UK and overseas.”

MSQ’s agencies include The Gate (creative and media), Smarts (PR and content), Stack (customer acquisition and engagement), twentysix (digital), Homes & Marchant (branding and design) and Stein IAS (B2B marketing). Last year it formed Walk-In Media which will be combined with Agenda21. Key clients include Unilever, Peugeot, Nestle and HM Government.