Mongoose: home on the range – on an electric scooter

0 Shares Share

Are electric scooters going to part of the new normal? They’re already here of course, to some people’s disquiet (although they can hardly be more dangerous than some of the speedster cyclists whizzing along the world’s pedestrian spaces.)

Mongoose, once BMX, is joining the fray, with a film from Rabbit Foot Studios and Lucky, completed just before lockdown in the US by director Jeff Bednarz and director/editor Sai Selvarajan. At the Salt Flat Cafe in the Guadalupe Mountains between Van Horn and El Paso.

Mongoose "Electrified from Lucky Post on Vimeo.

You don’t look quite so tough on a scooter in a helmet, but never mind. the Salt Flat Cafe looks worth a visit.

MAA creative scale: 7.