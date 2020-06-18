MoneySupermarket’s bull poses no threat to a china shop

0 Shares Share

Engine’s “Get Money Calm” campaign gets better every time. In this fourth instalment, an enormous bull shows us how to keep cool in challenging times.

A china shop, a chaotic kids’ party, a storm at sea or an asteroid crashing to earth — nothing can phase the prize bull.

MoneySuperMarket has also launched new tools and experiences to help customers save money, and is investing in TV, OOH, radio, social, digital and CRM. Which should all help Engine to keep calm in the current crisis.

MAA creative scale: 7.5