Don't Miss

Maxine Peake shows the true menace of domestic abuse in Refuge ‘Surface’ campaign

Posted by: Emma Hall in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

The easing of the lockdown doesn’t mean that domestic violence is any less of an issue, as this 10-minute drama by McCann Bristol, created for Refuge, demonstrates.

There are social media cutdowns, but if you’ve got the time it’s worth watching Maxine Peake all the way through. Her portrayal of an abused woman whose life has been in lockdown for years thanks to a controlling lover, is restrained and compelling.

Sandra Horley, CEO of Refuge, said: “Women watching Surfaces will not only identify with Maxine’s brilliant depiction of an abused woman, but they will also know that they not alone. Refuge is here around the clock, providing specialist, confidential, non-judgmental support. If, like Alix, you are frightened of your partner, reach out and contact us.”

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.