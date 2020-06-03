Maxine Peake shows the true menace of domestic abuse in Refuge ‘Surface’ campaign

0 Shares Share

The easing of the lockdown doesn’t mean that domestic violence is any less of an issue, as this 10-minute drama by McCann Bristol, created for Refuge, demonstrates.

There are social media cutdowns, but if you’ve got the time it’s worth watching Maxine Peake all the way through. Her portrayal of an abused woman whose life has been in lockdown for years thanks to a controlling lover, is restrained and compelling.

Sandra Horley, CEO of Refuge, said: “Women watching Surfaces will not only identify with Maxine’s brilliant depiction of an abused woman, but they will also know that they not alone. Refuge is here around the clock, providing specialist, confidential, non-judgmental support. If, like Alix, you are frightened of your partner, reach out and contact us.”