0 Shares Share

These days would a (relatively) small brand essay a two-minute commercial from the hardly bargain basement talents of BBH?

Yeo Valley did in 2010, two in the fact. This epic take-off of Take That (from ‘The Churned’) follows a two-minute rapping epic so guess it worked. Or that Sir John was very persuasive.

Very BBH. There’s even a sexy milkmaid, which is very BBH too.