0 Shares Share

It’s grim and grimmer out there (although we’re supposed to be enjoying escape from lockdown) so here’s a sublime bit of silliness from Mother in 1998 for Whitbread’s Source alcopop. Spotted by Adbrands, which is also running out of new ads.

Wonder what happened to it? And to lively Scandinavian blondes, once an ad staple.

Here’s another. Not sure if it’s Mother, not so good but same DNA.

Maybe this was the inspiration, as it has been for numerous others. From BMP in the 1970s.