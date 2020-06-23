Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past – Honda ‘Grrr’

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Analysis, Creative 1 day ago 0

Adam&eveBBD has been awarded the Cannes Lions European Agency of Decade; don’t know if there was such an award for the previous ten years but Wieden+Kennedy London would have been a contender, notably for Honda’s ‘Grrr’ which won the Grand Prix for Film and Branded Content and Titanium award for the same plus the Journalists’ Award.

An unlikely hymn to the now despised diesel engine.

The campaign – ‘Power of Dreams’ – put W+K firmly on the map in the UK although Honda, for inscrutable reasons of its own, never fully capitalised. W+K still produces the occasional winner for Honda when the rare opportunity arises but there aren’t enough such opportunities for what’s become a struggling brand in the UK.

Somehow can’t see any car brand, even big brand, buying ‘Grrr’ these days, more’s the pity.

