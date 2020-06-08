Don't Miss

MAA blast from the past: CDP's 'wolf in sheep's clothing'

Is this the best poster – ever?

By writer Tony Brignull and art director Neil Godfrey for CDP in 1979. The Fiat 132 was a pretty unremarkable car (being polite here) so why show it? Apparently they had the devil of a job finding the sheep.

Brignull and Godfrey were the top press and poster team at CDP in its 20 year heyday, regularly sweeping the board at D&Ad and other award shows.

Here’s Frank Lowe (his then boss) and David Abbott on writer Brignull.


And Brignull and creative director John Salmon (no mean writer himself) on the impeccable Godfrey.

Every ad they did was an event.

