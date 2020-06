0 Shares Share

Football is on the way back – albeit behind closed doors – and this, from 2006, is surely one of the best football-related ads. “Probably the best pub team in the world.”

By Saatchi & Saatchi and director Chris Palmer, it featured in the run-up to the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Some of the lions are no longer with us, alas, notably amiable manager Sir Bobby Robson. No glistening Ronaldo-style biceps here.

But it still raises a welcome smile.

This is the long cinema version.