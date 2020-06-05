Don't Miss

Lincoln Project aims another ad howitzer at Trump

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News, Politics, PR 4 mins ago 0

Heaven knows what’s going to happen to America as this election year unfolds. Conservative group The Lincoln Project (after Abraham) has entered the lists again against Donald Trump with a new film ‘War zone’ hammering the president for his response to the George Floyd protests, including his now infamous tweet: “when the looting starts the shooting starts.”

This follows its now viral number ‘Mourning in America,’ a riff on Hal Riney’s famous ‘It’s Morning in America Again’ for Ronald Reagan.

“This is a time for choosing: America or Trump,” the new one says. But what if they choose him again?

