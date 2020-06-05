Lincoln Project aims another ad howitzer at Trump

Heaven knows what’s going to happen to America as this election year unfolds. Conservative group The Lincoln Project (after Abraham) has entered the lists again against Donald Trump with a new film ‘War zone’ hammering the president for his response to the George Floyd protests, including his now infamous tweet: “when the looting starts the shooting starts.”
This follows its now viral number ‘Mourning in America,’ a riff on Hal Riney’s famous ‘It’s Morning in America Again’ for Ronald Reagan.
“This is a time for choosing: America or Trump,” the new one says. But what if they choose him again?