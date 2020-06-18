Karen Martin moves up to top CEO role at BBH

0 Shares Share

BBH looks to have completed its new management line-up in London with the elevation of Karen Martin (below) to CEO from managing director and Simon Gregory and Will Lion to joint CSOs. Polly McMorrow has been promoted to MD.

They join newly-appointed CCO Stephen de Wolf who has replaced Ian Heartfield. Heartfield has joined high profile start-up New Commercial Arts in the same role.

Martin joined BBH in 2016 coming from Host in Australia. She has been key to BBH’s Tesco account and led a a number of winning pitches including Ladbrokes Coral and the successful defence of Barclays.

BBH global CEO Neil Munn says: “Karen is a leader of the highest class. Indefatigable, her blend of energy and empathy make her a compelling choice as CEO. This is a fantastically well deserved promotion.

“We are blessed with more than our fair share of leadership talent at BBH. This new line-up spearheaded by Karen as CEO and energised by the arrival of Stephen de Wolf as CCO, will be a very difficult team to beat.”

Martin says: “This is such an honour. I’m thrilled with the role and cannot wait to work with this

exciting new leadership team. This is the start of something brilliant at BBH.”