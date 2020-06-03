Grace Blue launches free global job hunting platform for talent displaced by Covid

0 Shares Share

Headhunting firm Grace Blue has set up a free-to-use online platform called Transition, designed to help people from the advertising, media and marketing industries who have lost their jobs during the Covid-19 crisis.

Transition launches with job listings from Amazon, Snap Inc, and Headspace — the kind of companies that are thriving during the lockdown — and provides connections at no cost to anyone.

The platform also offers an online community with tips, talks, and training, as well as content and advice on career development, thanks to trade organisations from around the world including the IPA, ISBA, the Marketing Society, D&AD, NABS, The Advertising Association, the World Federation of Advertisers, the ANA and the 4As.

Juliet Timms, founder of the Grace Blue Partnership, said: “We want to reach every person that has found themselves out of work and every company that might be hiring, and we all need to come together to help.”

Stephen Woodford, CEO of the Advertising Association, said: “Like in all countries, UK advertising’s employers face a very tough period ahead to retain talent and to carry on recruiting and developing a more diverse and inclusive workforce because of Covid-19. We urge all employers in our industry to use the Transition platform to help keep people from all kinds of backgrounds fully engaged in our industry, to ensure our workforce remains truly world-class.”

Good luck to everyone looking for work at the moment.