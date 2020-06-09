Don't Miss

Goodby Silverstein stands up for black community

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, News, Politics, PR 1 hour ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Instead of waffling on about “must try harder” Goodby Silverstein & Partners is making a big statement in the wake of the George Floyd killing (and the fatal shooting in Louisville in March of Breonna Taylor) with “Being black is not a crime,” emblazoned on its San Francisco HQ.

Created by associate creative directors Rony Castor and Anthony O’Neil, who are black.

Castor says: “What happened to George Floyd was horrifying. It was inhumane, and something most Americans can’t unsee. But it’s something the Black community has experienced for far too long. It’s time for our white allies to act. To use their voices, and stand up against systemic racism in every way imaginable.”

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.