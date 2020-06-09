Goodby Silverstein stands up for black community

0 Shares Share

Instead of waffling on about “must try harder” Goodby Silverstein & Partners is making a big statement in the wake of the George Floyd killing (and the fatal shooting in Louisville in March of Breonna Taylor) with “Being black is not a crime,” emblazoned on its San Francisco HQ.

Created by associate creative directors Rony Castor and Anthony O’Neil, who are black.

Castor says: “What happened to George Floyd was horrifying. It was inhumane, and something most Americans can’t unsee. But it’s something the Black community has experienced for far too long. It’s time for our white allies to act. To use their voices, and stand up against systemic racism in every way imaginable.”