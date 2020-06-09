Goldman takes top creative role at Above+Beyond

0 Shares Share

Lots of senior creative musical chairs at the moment (to no-one’s great surprise) and London agency Above+Beyond has hired former BBH creative partner and Grey ECD Dominic Goldman as its new ECD. Group CCO David Billings is moving to other roles. Goldman (left) also had a spell at production company Iconoclast.

Zaid Al-Zaidy, group CEO of The Beyond Collective and CEO of Above+Beyond, says: “We’re delighted to have concluded our (virtual) search for a world class creative leader to take the creative helm at Above+Beyond. The world that is unfurling before us is going to be fiercely competitive for all agencies and demand the very best.

“In Dom, we have found someone with a creative ambition and reputation that is second to none. He has produced modern award-winning work, both locally and internationally, for some of the world’s most iconic agencies and brands. Dom joins an already formidable and lovely team with a wonderful set of clients.”

Goldman says: “It’s been quite a year so far for everyone. I feel very excited to be joining this ambitious, independent and talented group of people.”