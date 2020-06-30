Don't Miss

Former Ogilvy boss Miles Young joins Sorrell, S4 Capital lines up new deal in Australia

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media, News 21 hours ago

S4 Capital’s Sir Martin Sorrell is still busily deal-making (via Zoom presumably) lining up a deal to buy Australia’s Lens10 digital agency to be merged with programmatic business MightyHive and a headline-worthy addition to S4’s board, former Ogilvy boss Miles Young (below). Young became warden of New College Oxford, where he studied, after retiring from Ogilvy.

Lens10 has offices in Melbourne and Sydney and numbers Australian Ballet and the National Rugby League – an interesting mixture – among its clients.

Young achieved great things at Ogilvy before and after succeeding Shelley Lazarus in the top job. He spent many years running Asia Pacific, making it the strongest Western network in the region. A digital convert, he would have been a strong favourite to succeed Sorrell as boss of WPP had he not retired in 2016.

One comment

  1. Avatar
    George Parker
    June 30, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    One of the nicest guys in the world. And there aren’t many of us left

