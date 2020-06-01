Fergus Hay in shock departure from Leagas Delaney

0 Shares Share

Leagas Delaney CEO Fergus Hay is leaving the agency suddenly.

A statement from the agency reads as follows: Leagas Delaney announces that after three years Fergus Hay, London CEO, is leaving the agency with immediate effect following a Board-level investigation and due process into allegations of misconduct. The senior leadership team will continue to be led by Chairman Tim Delaney, Margaret Johnson as Group Chief Executive and Gareth Davies London Managing Director.

The rift is believed to have been prompted by what sources term “unapproved engagements.”

Hay (above), a high-flyer, joined Leagas from Ogilvy three years ago where he was [email protected]’s managing director for Asia-Pacific and managing director of global brand management for Ogilvy Asia-Pacific. Hay has not so far commented.

Leagas Delaney is one of the world few remaining independent creative agency networks with offices in London, Hamburg, Milan, Shanghai and Los Angeles. Clients include Ballantine’s, Bosch, Britvic, Firetree, Pernod Ricard and Shiseido.