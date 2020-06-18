FCB Inferno leads the (home) cheers for Premier League

0 Shares Share

Football’s back with us in the UK, albeit behind closed doors. Saw some of Manchester City and Arsenal last night and it was OK, the “fake” crowd noise didn’t intrude and there seemed to be fewer fouls and other interruptions – maybe they should keep the fans out?

FCB Inferno has been charged with whipping up SHN fan frenzy and it does a pretty good job, ticking the numerous boxes that seem to accompany every commercial message these days.

Premier League – Return to Football from FCB Inferno on Vimeo.

MAA creative scale: 7.