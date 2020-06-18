Don't Miss

FCB Inferno leads the (home) cheers for Premier League

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Agencies, Creative, Media, News 4 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Football’s back with us in the UK, albeit behind closed doors. Saw some of Manchester City and Arsenal last night and it was OK, the “fake” crowd noise didn’t intrude and there seemed to be fewer fouls and other interruptions – maybe they should keep the fans out?

FCB Inferno has been charged with whipping up SHN fan frenzy and it does a pretty good job, ticking the numerous boxes that seem to accompany every commercial message these days.

Premier League – Return to Football from FCB Inferno on Vimeo.

MAA creative scale: 7.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.