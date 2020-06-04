Deliveroo makes virtual drop-offs in Animal Crossing game

0 Shares Share

Mother’s Singapore shop, The Secret Little Agency, has jumped into Animal Crossing (11 million players) with its client, Deliveroo, to make in-game food deliveries.

The cheerful drivers wear facemasks and make socially distanced drop-offs, and some players will find a promo code hidden in their virtual delivery, which can be used in real life.

Weeks of enforced virtual socialising in lockdown has made it only too clear that online events are not a patch on the real thing, so all the hype about in-game events and concerts is looking pretty empty now.

But this campaign is a simple, relevant, and light-hearted intervention that isn’t claiming to be anything more than a memorable promotion for Deliveroo.

MAA creative scale: 8