What do you miss most in lockdown? For lots of people it’s McDonald’s, judging by the enormous drive-in queues in the UK.

Restaurants and cafes are reopening in France so DDB is celebrating the occasion in suitably faux-epic style. More than 1400 restaurants serving two million meals a day (and you wondered what had happened to French food.)

Is life returning to normal? Let’s hope so.

