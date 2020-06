0 Shares Share

So you can make proper ads in lockdown: WhatsApp has had a pretty good ‘World War C’ even though its owner Facebook has not.

Here’s AlmapBBDO in Brazil showing us that you can conduct a lovely affair – all on your own. At least that what I think it is.

Most people thought Mark Zuckerberg was bonkers when he paid $19bn for WhatsApp but Zuck evidently knows best – about some things anyway.

MAA creative scale: 8.