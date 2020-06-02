Don't Miss

Churchill helps kids chill out with mindfulness audiobooks

Posted by: Emma Hall in Agencies, Creative, Finance, Media 6 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Brands seem to go in one of three directions in response to Covid-19. There’s the empty “We’re here for you” promise, there’s the offer of practical support (Pret a Manger), and there’s providing entertainment, which is what Churchill is doing with a new series of free audiobooks for kids.

Engine originally planned this campaign to help parents entertain young kids in the car during long summer drives, but it’s been brought forward to do the same during long lockdown evenings.

The “Little Chapters of Chill” series of five stories has been created by a bona fide children’s author, Sue Pickford. Featuring Churchie the dog, they also inject a bit of mindfulness into proceedings, and are available on podcast platforms.

A suitably light touch by Engine that’s clearly relevant to a car insurance brand. And anything is worth a try with 4-7 year olds.

MAA creative scale: 7

You May Also Like

About Emma Hall

Emma Hall
Emma Hall is the former London Editor of Ad Age, where she covered European marketing advertising, digital and media stories. She has written for newspapers including the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Times and the Telegraph, and was previously a section editor at Campaign. Emma started her career in New York as a researcher for a biography of Keith Richards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.