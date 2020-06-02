Churchill helps kids chill out with mindfulness audiobooks

0 Shares Share

Brands seem to go in one of three directions in response to Covid-19. There’s the empty “We’re here for you” promise, there’s the offer of practical support (Pret a Manger), and there’s providing entertainment, which is what Churchill is doing with a new series of free audiobooks for kids.

Engine originally planned this campaign to help parents entertain young kids in the car during long summer drives, but it’s been brought forward to do the same during long lockdown evenings.

The “Little Chapters of Chill” series of five stories has been created by a bona fide children’s author, Sue Pickford. Featuring Churchie the dog, they also inject a bit of mindfulness into proceedings, and are available on podcast platforms.

A suitably light touch by Engine that’s clearly relevant to a car insurance brand. And anything is worth a try with 4-7 year olds.

MAA creative scale: 7