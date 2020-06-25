Cannes Lions names more agency regional winners

0 Shares Share

Cannes Lions has been busily counting up its regional Agencies of the Decade (top award winners) and joining adam&eveDDB (European agency of the decade, below) are VMLY&R Dubai (Middle East and Africa), AlmapBBDO Sao Paulo (LatAm), Colenso BBDO Auckland (Pacific), Dentsu Tokyo (Asia) and Wieden+Kennedy Portland (North America).

At some point there’ll be an overall winner (A&E must have a good chance although Cannes dishes out so many awards you never know), independent agency and so on.

Seems reasonable enough although you don’t know if it’s actual creativity that’s honoured or skill (and expense) in submitting entries. VMLY&R Dubai was plain old Y&R for most of the decade. Is Dentsu Tokyo highly creative or just big – or both? W+K is, presumably, a shoe-in for independent agency. Strange that BETC Paris doesn’t win more Cannes gongs.

Enough of such musings; daft though they often are, Cannes rankings divert us in these strange times.