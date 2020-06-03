Anomaly invokes the spirit of Pride in London, 2020 style

0 Shares Share

As most of us have come to acknowledge, there are some things that just can’t be recreated online. Festivals will be sorely missed over the summer of the pandemic, but Anomaly has made an attempt to stir up a bit of LGBT+ spirit in the absence of Pride in London this year.

The main film is accompanied by OOH, print and radio, with a focus on bringing the different strands of the LGBT+ community together.

Jess Kohl, the film’s director, said: “The team at Anomaly and I wanted to represent as many members of the LGBT+ communities as possible. There’s definitely still prejudice in LGBT+ communities; places which one might expect to be more inclusive than mainstream society. We felt it was an important responsibility to highlight a true cross-section to hear about how the pandemic has divided the communities, and what tools people have been using to feel united.?”

There’s a series of online Pride in London events, as there are for the the Notting Hill Carnival, but any reminder of what we are missing makes for unhappy viewing.

MAA creative scale: 5