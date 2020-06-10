Ad groups line up against California with bogus case against privacy regulation

0 Shares Share

The ad business in the US is panicking mightily over proposed privacy legislation in California, forcing companies to allow consumers to opt out of the sale of their data – worldwide. At the moment opt out requests can be ignored it seems (and often are.) All the details are in MediaPost here.

Well they would wouldn’t they? From the likes of Facebook and Google (whose business depends on such sales) to advertisers busily tracking the “customer journey” to agency groups like Publicis and Interpublic which have bet the ranch on buying data providers.

Among other things the opposing group – including the American Association of Advertising Agencies, American Advertising Federation, Association of National Advertisers, Digital Advertising Alliance and Interactive Advertising Bureau (so they really are worried) – said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s plans ignore “the significant disruption that has impacted businesses as they work to protect employees and consumers from COVID-19.”

Which is a sure winner of the 2020 prize for lawyer-designed self-serving bullshit. Failing to protect people’s privacy is a contribution to public health and wellbeing is it?

More power to Xavier’s elbow.