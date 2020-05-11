Wunderman Thompson wins Samsung Mobile social media

0 Shares Share

WPP’s Wunderman Thompson is reported to have won Samsung Mobile’s social media account, worth an estimated $10m. The business was formerly handled by PR agency Edelman.

Wunderman Thompson has so far not commented, Edelman says it’s still working on other business for Samsung.

Merging Wunderman with J. Walter Thompson (JWT) is looking like one of the WPP CEO Mark Read’s better ideas. Wunderman, under Read, was performing well in the latter years of Sir Martin Sorrell’s reign at WPP and surely helped to propel him into the top job. He was also head of WPP Digital.

Wunderman Thompson now contains a number of other WPP digital agencies including Mirum (aligned with JWT) and Possible.