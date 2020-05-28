Mother and Castello use foodie hacks to feed your senses

0 Shares Share

Mother has taken a distinctly foodie route for Arla-owned Castello cheese, with some ‘how to’ guides that match the culinary preoccupations gripping many people during the lockdown.

<noscript><iframe title="Castello Hacks 'Fiery - Chilli Brie Bacon Toastie'" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/423673613?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="620" height="349" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

An online content series and shortform social media films introduce ingenious “hacks” to pep up your meal and boost taste sensations: pointed shapes can maximise spiciness, heavy utensils heighten creaminess, and the colour pink highlights sweetness. Mother partnered with online food and travel platform Tastemade for the campaign, which includes a longer film featuring full-on scientific analysis.

<noscript><iframe title="Castello Hacks 'Creamy Creme Brulee Brie'" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/423674078?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="620" height="620" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

James Prentice, global senior brand manager of Castello, said: “To maximise a taste sensation, we have to explore all the stimuli our brains take in. Together with Mother and Tastemade, we’ve experimented in new ways – all in pursuit of the perfect taste. This campaign is encouraging our audience to consider simple sensory hacks, to bring out the enhanced and unexpected taste profiles of Castello cheeses.”

