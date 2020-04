Volvo Trucks updates campaign for the crisis

Volvo Trucks has adapted its ‘Heroes of the Road’ campaign from SoWhat in Brazil for the virus, pointing out that we need these leviathans in a time of crisis.

Good idea Volvo – is the V/O over-egging it a bit?

No time to split hairs.

Interesting that Volvo thinks TV’s the right medium for trucks.

MAA creative scale: 7.