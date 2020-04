0 Shares Share

Some purchases can presumably survive even Coronavirus, underwear being one.

MullenLowe London, aside from working away to support its client the NHS amid the crisis, has found time for a lively new number from Sloggi. In this case proposing that its Oxygene bras are “mindblowingly light,” cue some gentle mind-bending.

Cheery and accomplished.

MAA creative scale: 8.