Coronavirus tales: Wagyu beef and Rampant Rabbits

0 Shares Share

Sales of condoms and sex toys are booming it seems, as people seek diversion at home. British chain Ann Summers reports that its Rampant Rabbit (quieter than other appliances) is the best seller.

Meanwhile Japan is wondering what to do with piles of Wagyu beef – the beer rubbed bovines (some of them anyway) usually sell for up to $500 a kilo – as sales are crashing as most of its goes to restaurants (which the Japanese are avoiding even though there’s no formal lockdown as yet) or tourists. Japan had increased Wagyu production expecting an Olympics visitor bonanza.

Maybe Amazon’s Jeff Bezos could help out by offering Wagyu worldwide. In fact he could offer a ‘stay at home’ package including some other currently more popular products…