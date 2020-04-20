Cannes Lions Live launches free ‘Creativity Matters’

0 Shares Share

There will be a Cannes of sorts this year: Cannes Lions Live, a free digital offer that will run throughout June under the theme ‘Creativity Matters.’ Activity will peak during the original dates of the Festival of Creativity, 22-26 June.

Lions Live says it will comprise “masterclasses and hangouts with creative industry legends, lectures from experts, talks from speakers confirmed for the Festival, and a selection of the most impactful professional classes and learning modules from the world of creativity, effectiveness and marketing.”

There will also be Future Gazers, industry experts on the effect of how Covid-19, plus the best ad responses to the crisis. Featured speakers at Creativity Matters include Rei Inamoto, Keith Reinhard and Debbi Vandeven

Cannes Lions MD Simon Cook says: “We want to provide the global industry with the opportunity to learn and network throughout June and beyond. For the first time in nearly 70 years, we are unable to bring the industry together in one physical place in June. Lions Live: Creativity Matters will provide a virtual platform for the industry to collaborate, learn and problem-solve, because now more than ever, creativity really does matter.”