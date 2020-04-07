Becky McOwen-Banks, ECD of VaynerMedia, picks her Desert Island Ads

0 Shares Share

My ads would be to remind me be about the joy of what we do and need for storytelling and craft – not only to entertain but (in the Donate Life example) to change behaviour on mass. You’ll also spot that I have gone for a healthy dose of humour and some cracking soundtracks (if I’m going to be on a deserted island I will be dancing like no one is watching!)

Kenzo World

<noscript><iframe title="KENZO WORLD" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/180668935?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="620" height="349" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Such an uplifting ad from Spike Jonze. A nose-tweak to the establishment and an ode to fun. Who wouldn’t want this as a cast away?

Apple home pod

<noscript><iframe title="HomePod — Welcome Home by Spike Jonze — Apple" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/70P7-pkyP4Q?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Again, such joy (and yessss I may have a thing about Spike). The sumptuousness of the visuals here is a delight every time and pushing into the surreal to deliver the message. This would enable my mind to break free of the island confines for sure!

Donate life – World’s biggest asshole

<noscript><iframe title="Cannes Lions 2017: The World's Biggest Asshole, Donate Life (The Martin Agency, Richmond)" src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/223779774?dnt=1&app_id=122963" width="620" height="349" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" allowfullscreen></noscript>

This would come with me for all out humour – to show that action and charity doesn’t have to mean saccharine pap. Such a good film, great quality, great writing. Beautifully observed and with a rug-pull that hit home with the audience to enable a massive response.

Viva la vulva

<noscript><iframe title="VIVA LA VULVA" width="620" height="349" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0k-_4WloY6Y?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Not only is it normalising female bodies for people (which can only be a good thing) but because of the beauty of its production and dedication to craft. From puppeteers, to paper sculpture and fashion designers, to photographers and directors – it is an absolute joy to watch. And the gentle humour is something I would enjoy again and again on the island.